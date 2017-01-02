Breaking: Severe Weather causing power outages in Hinds and Rankin Counties

HINDS CO. Miss. (WJTV) – As storms continue to move across Mississippi, power outages are growing in several areas.

Entergy is reporting more than 100 people without power in Hinds County.

In Rankin County, Entergy is reporting around 300 power outages.

We’re told more than 2,000 Southern Pine customers are without power in Rankin County as well. Rankin County EOC says this is mainly near Shell Oil Road and Star Road.

We are continuing to track power outages and damage in the area. If you have something to report in your area please let us know.