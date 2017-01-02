Corinth man drowns in Prentiss County Pond

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Foul play is not suspected in the drowning death of an Alcorn County man.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2iB3RSx ) that authorities recovered the body of the Corinth man Friday from a private pond near Marietta.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was seen earlier in the day in a canoe on the pond, just north of Highway 370 and on the Lee-Prentiss county line.

The search began around 3 p.m. and included members of the search and rescue teams from Prentiss and Union counties, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, as well as several area volunteer fire departments.

