JPD investigating first deadly shooting of the year; Officers injured while responding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting.

It happened near Center Street and Oak Park Drive.

We’re told one black male is dead, and another is being treated at UMMC for a gunshot wound.

Police believe both shootings are connected.

No suspect information has been released yet.

JPD officers involved in two separate accidents while responding to a shooting on Oak Park Dr. near Center St. Three officers injured. pic.twitter.com/X1eCXALNRD — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 3, 2017

Officials with the police department also say three officer were injured while responding to the shooting.

The officers were injured in two separate crashes.

We have crews headed to the scene and we are working to get more information.