JPD investigating first deadly shooting of the year; Officers injured while responding

(Courtesy: Jackson Police Department twitter) Officers injured in crash while responding to deadly shooting on Oak Park Drive.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting.

It happened near Center Street and Oak Park Drive.

We’re told one black male is dead, and another is being treated at UMMC for a gunshot wound.

Police believe both shootings are connected.

No suspect information has been released yet.

Officials with the police department also say three officer were injured while responding to the shooting.

The officers were injured in two separate crashes.

We have crews headed to the scene and we are working to get more information.

 

