Several fishing seasons are now open for 2017

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Commercial fishermen Tucker Walker, left, and Michael Keller deliver freshly caught flounder to Austin Fish Company, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2003, in Nags Head, NC. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
FILE PHOTO Commercial fishermen Tucker Walker, left, and Michael Keller deliver freshly caught flounder to Austin Fish Company, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2003, in Nags Head, NC. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Several fishing seasons open Sunday in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources says the commercial fishing seasons for flounder, red drum and greater amberjack will each open at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Mississippi territorial waters.

The total allowable catch for commercial landings of red drum is set at 60,000 pounds between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017. That catch is divided into three four-month periods with a 20,000-pound catch allowed in each period: Jan. 1-April 30; May 1-Aug. 31 and Sept. 1-Dec. 31.

The department also announced Friday that the recreational fishing season for gray triggerfish will remain closed for 2017 or until further notice.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s