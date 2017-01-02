Severe Weather Expected Today

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – This morning marked the start of a day of active weather across Mississippi. At 4:53 AM, the National Weather Service in Jackson issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Copiah, Hinds, and Claiborne Counties until 5:30 AM. This severe-warned storm contained 60 mph wind gusts and was capable of producing quarter size hail. Once this warning was extended until 6:00 AM, the storm was capable of producing golf ball size hail. Cities impacted by this storm included Utica, Raymond, Jackson, Byram, and Clinton.

Per Preliminary Local Storm Reports via the National Weather Service in Jackson, hail was reported in the Robinhood Community off of Highway 18 and Sanctuary Drive at 6:24 AM. At 7:25 AM, a house on Linden Place in Flowood caught fire likely due to lightning. At 7:32 AM, it was reported that in Brandon and Rankin several roads were flooded, including Pinebrook Drive and Castlewoods Boulevard. Flooding on Long Drive in Florence was reported at 7:36 AM.

As of 10:17 AM, the Storm Prediction Center stated that a Tornado Watch would likely be issued for southern Mississippi by late morning, including counties along I-20. A Tornado Watch is issued when an area is experiencing atmospheric conditions that are favorable for tornadoes to form.

As a strong squall line approaches the western border of Mississippi, individual storm cells will develop late this morning and early this afternoon. Ahead of the main line of storms, rotating individual storms and tornadoes are not out of the question across south Mississippi. The squall line will track through Mississippi from the west after 12 PM through around 6 PM, and some storms within the squall line will likely reach severe limits. The main threats with the severe storms today are heavy rain, hail, frequent lightning, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

Along with the tornado threat, an additional 2-3 inches of rain today could lead to localized flooding primarily along and south of I-20. Mississippi counties currently under a Flood Watch until this evening include Wilkinson, Amite, Pike, Walthall, Pearl River, Hancock, Stone, Harrison, George, and Jackson.

