1 dead in Hinds County crash

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person died in a Hinds County accident Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s department, the two-car accident happened on Adams Station Road around 6 p.m. near Learned.

The driver of a Ford F-150 was head south and collided with a Jeep that was traveling north. The driver of the Ford truck was killed, and the driver of the Jeep was air-lifted to a local hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.