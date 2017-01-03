Breaking: Off duty JFD Investigator shoots Burglar in the leg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson Fire Department Arson Investigator is on administrative leave after shooting a burglary suspect.

Jackson Police say 33 year-old Reginald Harvey was shot while attempting to burglarize a storage shed this morning.

Harvey is currently in stable condition and faces possible charges after his release.

Officials confirm an off-duty JFD investigator shot the suspect in the leg.

It happened Tuesday morning on Beechwood Drive, off of Beasley Road.

Fire Department officials say an internal affairs investigation is underway, and the incident will be presented to the grand jury by the Jackson Police Department.

The name of the investigator has not been released.

We are working to get more information on this incident.