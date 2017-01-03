External phone lines down at Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The external telephone lines for the Hinds County Sheriff’s Downtown Office are down at this time.

The office is located on Pascagoula Street in Jackson.

We’re told that if you need to reach the office,  contact 601-352-1521.

The sheriff’s department will provide an update when the phone lines are back working.

