Jackson councilman Kenneth Stokes takes the stand in D.A. Smith trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson city councilman takes the stand to testify about an inmate at the center of the trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.

Stokes said that he received a letter from inmate Christopher Butler last May.

The letter alleged that he was being held in jail and asked to give up information on D.A. Smith or he would have to face a higher bond amount. The state tried to prove that Smith told Butler to write that letter.

Butler’s mother and brother also took the stand this morning. The defense rested their case before lunch, but the state has since called more witnesses.