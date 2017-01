JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people are in custody after a foot-chase in Jackson, according to authorities.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said DART officers detained three people who were in a carjacked vehicle Tuesday morning.

Officers were able to make the arrest after a foot chase on Utica Street near Newton Street.

Information about where the car was stolen from has not been released at this time. Jones said no injuries were reported.

