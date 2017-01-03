Mom speaks about shooting death of her son; Grandson also injured

Related Coverage JPD investigates 1st deadly shooting of 2017; Officers injured in crash while responding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A father and son are shot Monday night. The father died from his injuries, and the son is still recovering.

WJTV got the chance sit down and talk to the mother mourning the loss of her son.

“Was it really worth it,” said Leisa Hunt. “Whatever reason you did this to him was it really worth it?”

She is the mother of Horatio Hunt Sr. She said she couldn’t believe that she has to say goodbye to her son.

“I feel like someone has taken my heart away from me,” she said.

She said the last time she spoke to her son was Monday, just hours before he was killed.

“He came in yesterday and said ‘Momma, I love you so much, ‘ and I told him ‘I love you too Teddy Bear,’ but I never thought that would be my last time talking to my child.”

Hunt says she and her husband got a call that night from their grandson Horatio Jr., telling them he and his dad had been shot.

“my grandson had to drive here,” she said. “His granddaddy took him to the hospital.”

After knowing that her grandson would be ok, she left to find her son, Horatio Sr. The shooting happened on Center Street in Jackson. When Hunt got there, police had the area blocked off.

“He was laying in the street, covered. They said that I couldn’t go anywhere near it. I just asked them to let me see him, but they never did.”

Jackson Police believe that Horatio Sr. and Horatio Jr. knew the person who shot them.

“The only thing that I’ve been told is that my son went to change their mom’s flat, but ran into his death.”

Hunt is hoping for justice.