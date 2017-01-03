NWS confirms tornadoes ripped through Covington, other Mississippi counties

COVINGTON, COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Weather Service in Jackson spent Tuesday surveying counties that were hit hard by Monday’s storms.

Surveyors said preliminary reports show that a strong EF-2 tornado went through Covington County near Mount Olive. The Mississippi Emergency Mangement Agency received reports of damaged homes along with downed power lines and trees in that area.

They also said EF-1 a tornado went through Simpson County near Pinola and Mendenhall. A third twister touched down near Lincoln & Copiah Counties.

NWS said and EF-0 tornado left behind damage in Jefferson County.

