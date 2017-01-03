Teen wanted for questioning after officer injured in shooting turns himself in

16-year-old turns himself in to Sheriff Victor Mason

By Published:
officer-involved-shooting-medow-ln-2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A 16-year-old turned himself in to authorities after being wanted in connection with a shooting that left one officer injured.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the teen who is know as “Nawffside Oudaa” was wanted for questioning. We’re told that he turned himself in to Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason.

A JPD officer was injured last week on Meadows Street. The officer was responding an alleged armed carjacking. We’re told that a carjacking suspect or suspects fired shots at police, and the officers shot back.

Two people left the scene in the carjacked black 2016 Chevy Impala. Police found the car on Lee Street.

The officer had minor injuries.

 

