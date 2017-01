GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJTV) – After starting SEC play with No. 6 Kentucky, things didn’t get much easier for Ole Miss with No. 24 Florida.

The Rebels committed their second-most turnovers of the season with 21 in a 70-63 loss to the Gators in Gainesville to fall to 0-2 in the SEC.

Click the video above for highlights.