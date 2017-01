Related Coverage Residents worry about McDowell Road Bridge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –The Municipal Sales Tax Commission for the City of Jackson held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to give updates on infrastructure projects.

The meeting was held at the Porter Building on S. President Street.

During the meeting, WJTV learned that the commission approved a $2 million budget to fix the McDowell Road Bridge.

The bridge is rated at a 7 out of 100 from the Office of State Aid Road Construction. We’re told that about 11,000 cars generally travel on it every day.