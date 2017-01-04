A look at presidential inaugurations — from FDR to Obama

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Cut through the pomp and circumstance, and the presidential inauguration is a powerful moment. A peaceful transfer of power to the next leader of the free world.
Take a look at some of the frills through this historic photo gallery, including iconic moments and stately fashion trends.
Presidential inaugurations — in photos
