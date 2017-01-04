AG Hood warns Mississippians of scams targeting PayPal, Amazon customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood is warning customers who use websites like PayPal and Amazon about the possibility they could be targets of scammers.

AG Hood said the scammers try to gather sensitive personal information or infect computers with viruses.

“These online services and businesses make it easy for consumers to shop and pay for items online, but there are people out there who want to use this convenience as a way to steal your money, or even worse, your identity,” Attorney General Hood said.

One scam that has surfaced in recent weeks involves an email with a link alerting the receiver that his or her PayPal account has been limited for security reasons.

If a consumer clicks the link contained in the email and submits his or her PayPal username and password to that site, the scammer can steal the consumer’s log-in information. The scammer can then log into the consumer’s legitimate PayPal account to spend any remaining funds, bill credit cards or steal personal information.

The link provided in the email directs consumers to the spoof PayPal website, which is not secure. It even misspells the word ‘PayPal.’

Other phishing emails that are sent by scammers targeting Amazon customers can be an attempt to steal personal information or install malicious software on the user’s computer. These emails, which look like they are coming from Amazon, show up in various forms.

These fraudulent emails frequently contain a forged email address from an Internet Service Provider and usually contain many typographical or grammatical errors.

Attorney General Hood recommends that consumers who have PayPal or Amazon accounts and receive similar emails not click on any links or submit any usernames, passwords or personal information via email. Instead, go to the companies’ actual websites and use the sites’ secure login to verify any account activity.

Below is a list of tips from the AG’s office:

Do not respond to any unsolicited e-mails of this nature.

Do not click on any attachments associated with such emails, as they may contain viruses or malware.

If you get an email or pop-up message that asks for personal or financial information, do not reply or click on the link in the message. Legitimate companies don’t ask for this information via email.

If you are concerned about your account, contact the organization in the email using a telephone number you know to be genuine, or open a new Internet browser session and type in the company’s correct Web address. In any case, don’t cut and paste the link in the message.

Don’t email personal or financial information. Email is not a secure method of transmitting personal information.

If you initiate a transaction and want to provide your personal or financial information through an organization’s Web site, look for indicators that the site is secure, like a lock icon on the browser’s status bar or a URL for a website that begins “https:” (the “s” stands for “secure”).

Use anti-virus software and keep your computer security up to date. Some phishing emails contain software that can harm your computer or track your activities on the Internet without your knowledge. Anti-virus software and a firewall can protect you from inadvertently accepting such unwanted files.