Change of venue granted for woman facing charges related to Hattiesburg police killings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — One of the several suspects arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg officers has been granted a change of venue for her trial.

Joanie Calloway is charged with attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and first-degree hindering prosecution in connection with the killings of Hattiesburg officers Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate. They were shot during a traffic stop May 9, 2015.

Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich granted her request Wednesday. She requested the change on December 19, accord to the circuit court clerk’s office. Calloway asked for a change of venue because of pretrial publicity.

We’re told that a new trial date will be set.