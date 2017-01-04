Deadly shooting investigation in Natchez

1 dead, 1 injured


deadly-shooting-natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — One person died and another person was injured after a late night shooting in Natchez.

Natchez Police Lt. Kenneth Stampley said officers received the call about the shooting around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night near Orange Avenue and East Franklin Street.

When the arrived on the scene, one person was dead and a second person was suffering from a gunshot wound. The second victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Officers are interviewing witnesses to try and determine what caused the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

