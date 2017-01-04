Inmate dies after allegedly stealing county work truck & crashing

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate is dead after authorities said he stole a county truck and got into a crash.

According to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee, Stanley Rideout was a trustee at the Scott County jail through a joint state and county work program. We’re told the inmate worked there in the kitchen.

Officials said he allegedly stole the keys to a county work truck and crashed on New Year’s Day around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 481. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Rideout was taken to the hospital. He died Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Lee said Rideout was headed from Scott County to Rankin County near Irby Road.

He was serving time for a grand larceny charge out of Rankin County.

Authorities are trying to determine how he got access to the keys. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.