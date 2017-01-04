JFD gets new fire truck

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Fire Department is adding a new truck to the fleet.

A christening ceremony was held Wednesday morning at Fire Station 10 Wednesday morning.

The new truck, Engine 10, has some of the latest technology that will help firefighters do their job efficiently.

We’re told Engine 10 will replace an older truck that’s currently in rotation. The one that will be taken out of rotation will be an extra truck that is kept in case another fire truck is having maintenance or technical issues.

The new Engine 10 is ten 8 to serve the great citizens of Jackson, MS.!

🚒💨#jacksonmsfiredepartment#alwaysready pic.twitter.com/fNGjUPJhE8 — Cleotha Sanders (@jackson_fire601) January 4, 2017