JPD looking for gas station robbery suspect

By Published:
Photo: JPD
Photo: JPD

 

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help identifying a robbery suspect.

JPD said the person in the photo robbed the Chevron gas station on Lakeland Drive.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance photos of the person the are looking for at this time.

Anyone with information about this robbery, or knows the person in the photo, contact JPD.

