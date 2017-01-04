Man caught on video following UPS truck, stealing package

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is caught on video following a UPS delivery truck and stealing a package.

Jackson police are investigating the thefts.

Some of the surveillance images were shared on social media. Homeowners in that community are on high alert.

The photos were posted online and shared with homeowners within the Tracewood Subdivision to warn them. The man has not been identified, but he can be seen in broad daylight on private property, reportedly walking away with packages.

This is normally a problem that pops up around the holidays. However, authorities say it can happen any time of the year.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video, contact police.