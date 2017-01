Related Coverage 16-year-old shot in leg on Eagle Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The 20-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured last month is in custody.

Jackson Police said 20-year-old Marcquest Wells turned himself in at police headquarters Tuesday evening.

He is charged with aggravated assault.

Wells was wanted in connection with a December 13th shooting that happened on Eagle Drive.

A 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Police believe a fight led to the shooting.

In custody-Marcquest Wells-20, turned himself on at police hq this evening. He's charged w/ aggravated assault. No further information. https://t.co/g0x6uNTTAi — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 4, 2017