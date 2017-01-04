Mississippi Picnic held in New York City to end after 36 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The famous Mississippi picnic held in New York’s Central Park each year will now longer happen.

Organizers stated last year they were canceling the event because of House Bill 1523, which is also known as the Religious Accommodations Act that was passed by the state legislature.

The New York Mississippi Society posted the announcement on its website about the cancellation:

The 36 years of the Mississippi Picnics has been wonderful and a positive thing for all those involved but with the competition of funding sources and the rising costs and complexity of putting this event together, The New York Society regrets to announce that there are no plans for any future picnics.

