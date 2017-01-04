Nursing home volunteer indicted for allegedly fondling vulnerable person

By Published:
James Henry Cason (Photo: AG Hood's Office)
James Henry Cason (Photo: AG Hood's Office)

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — A Brookhaven man has been arrested for allegedly fondling a vulnerable adult while working as a volunteer at a nursing center, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

53-year-old James Henry Cason was indicted on the charge by a Lincoln County grand jury.

He is charged with one count of fondling of a vulnerable person. Cason was booked into the Lincoln County jail with a bond set at $50,000.

The indictment alleges that Cason touched a resident’s butt.

If convicted, Cason faces up to 15 years and up to $5,000 in fines.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s