Nursing home volunteer indicted for allegedly fondling vulnerable person

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — A Brookhaven man has been arrested for allegedly fondling a vulnerable adult while working as a volunteer at a nursing center, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

53-year-old James Henry Cason was indicted on the charge by a Lincoln County grand jury.

He is charged with one count of fondling of a vulnerable person. Cason was booked into the Lincoln County jail with a bond set at $50,000.

The indictment alleges that Cason touched a resident’s butt.

If convicted, Cason faces up to 15 years and up to $5,000 in fines.