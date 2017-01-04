Ridgeland business robbed on New Year’s Eve; Police search for suspect

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police need your help identifying a man wanted for a business robbery.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person they are looking for in connection with a robbery that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers said a man wearing a mask came into the business and robbed the employees of money. The robber said he had a handgun. He made the cashiers unlock the register. The robber took off on foot.

Anyone who can identify the person in the above video, contact police.