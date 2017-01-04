Ridgeland Police seeking person of interest in robbery

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police are searching for a man they have named as a person of interest in a robbery investigation that happened and an apartment complex.

Police said they are searching for Marc Anthony Jim, Jr. He is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Jim, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police Detective Sergeant Brett Bertucci at (601) 856-2121.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards if they receive a tip that leads to an arrest.