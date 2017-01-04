Search continues for next JPS superintendent

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The search continues for a new school superintendent in Jackson.

The Jackson Public Schools’ Board of Trustees held a meeting on Tuesday at the Mississippi Roadmap to Health Equity to discuss the search.

The school board talked about hiring a consultant to help. They tabled the discussion until the next meeting and agreed to talk about school needs first.

The meeting ended shortly after.

“There was not much done, but I think the school board got an ear-full as they said they were going to go back and think about some of the things that were said,” Lee Bernard said, who attended the meeting.

“I am hopeful that by opening it up that we will have further communication and the school board will see that we are serious about education in Jackson,” said Michelle Henry, a parent.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday.