Surveyors count 8 Mississippi tornadoes from Monday storms

The Associated Press Published:
A surveyor examines damage in Mount Olive in Covington County on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. A heavy storm ripped through the area Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
A surveyor examines damage in Mount Olive in Covington County on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. A heavy storm ripped through the area Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

 

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The National Weather Service counts at least eight tornadoes that hit Mississippi Monday.

Survey teams conclude storm damage was caused by twisters in Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Jefferson, Lamar, Lincoln, Pike, Simpson and Walthall counties.

The strongest storm, rated EF-2 on the enhanced Fujita scale, hit near Mount Olive, with top winds estimated at 113 mph. It damaged structures near U.S. 49, with a path 300 yards wide and 4.2 miles long.

The next two strongest storms, with winds above 100 mph, hit near Pinola and Mendenhall and near Purvis.

At least 19 tornadoes have been counted so far in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia. Surveyors continue examining damage in Mississippi.

A storm that killed four people in southeast Alabama is being classified not as a tornado, but thunderstorm winds.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s