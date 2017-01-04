Who is running for Jackson mayor?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Several people have announced that they are running to be the next top leader for the City of Jackson.

WJTV has compiled a list of those we know of so far who have entered the 2017 race. Check out the candidates below.

Incumbent Tony Yarber

Mayor Tony Yarber said in June 2016 he would seek re-election. Yarber was elected to the position in April 2016. He is a pastor and former educator. In 2009, Yarber became City Councilman for Ward 6 in the city of Jackson.

Ronnie Crudup, Jr.

Ronnie Crudup, Jr. announced in December 2016 that he would run for mayor. He is the son of Bishop Ronnie Crudup, Sr. of New Horizion Church International. Crudup says he has a passion for the redevelopment of the city.

Robert Graham

Robert Graham told WJTV that he was running for mayor in May 2016. He currently serves on the Hinds County Board of Supervisors for District 1. On Wednesday, January 4, 2017, Graham filed his qualifying papers for the race at City Hall. His campaign office is located at 5846 Ridgewood Drive in Jackson.

John Horhn

John Horhn told WJTV in October that he would be entering the 2017 mayoral race. He is a current state senator who represents Hinds and Madison counties in District 26. His legislative experience dates back to 1993.

Chokwe Antar Lumumba

Choke Antar Lumumba announced that he would be running in the race in May 2016. He held a rally with family, friends, and supporters to make the announcement. He is an attorney that has been practicing law since 2008. He is the son of the late Choke Lumuma, who is the former Mayor of Jackson. The elder Lumumba died in 2014 after about eight months in office.

Jaclyn Mask

Jaclyn Mask says she’s also running for mayor. She’s a real-estate agent in the Metro area.

Kenneth Swarts

Kenneth Swarts says he is also planning to run for mayor. He tells WJTV that he believes the city has been neglected and he wants to lead the Metro area into a better future.

Jason Wells

Jason wells works for the City of Jackson. WJTV got the chance to sit down and talk will him about his plans to run for mayor in September 2016. Wells said he wants to help lower the crime rate and create more jobs.

**Corinthian Sanders has withdrawn his candidacy to run in the Mayoral race. He confirmed to WJTV on Jan. 4, 2017 that is was no longer running for the position.