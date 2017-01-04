Will online sales tax in Louisiana affect Mississippi?

By Published: Updated:
online-state-sales-tax

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Louisiana recently decided to start taxing online shoppers.

WJTV decided to find out if this could affect the state of Mississippi. State leaders tell us that it could only happen here if the company has operations within the state.

Right now collecting state sales tax online for anyone else is strictly voluntary. Senators say until federal legislation lays down guidelines there won’t be a majority of companies choosing to charge state sales tax.

“Mississippi is missing out on a lot of money, and I know the ladies and gentleman that shop online may not want to pay a sales tax, but other states are collecting this and Mississippi should also,” said State Senator Bob Dearing, who is a Democrat representing District 37.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s