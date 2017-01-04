Yazoo City man wanted in connection with Kentucky armed robberies

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers
Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WJTV) — The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force need your help finding a Yazoo City man wanted in connection armed robberies that happened in Kentucky.

Marshals are looking for 22-year-old Orlando T. Wright of Yazoo City.

Wright is wanted for two armed robberies that happened in Lexington, Kentucky. Authorities believe he robbed an  Advance America store and Game Stop store.

Officials believe he returned to Yazoo City and could be hiding out in the area.

Anyone with information that leads to the positive location and arrest of this individual would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

