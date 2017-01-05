10 new U.S. citizens honored at Naturalization Ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ten people have earned the right to be called U.S. citizens.

A Naturalization Ceremony was held in Jackson Thursday morning at the U.S. Courthouse located downtown.

Below is a list of honorees:

Juan Sebastian

Jasmeen Thi Tran

Yeling Chen

Juan Manuel Amaro

Davinder Pal Singh

Cristian Danilo Eslava Serna

Chinedu Moye

Ming Shen Morris

Riel Eduard Jackson

Karla Cristina Hsu

U.S. Magisrate Judge Keith Ball presented the honorees with certificates for meeting all of the qualifications to becoming a U.S. Citizen.

