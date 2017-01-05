10 new U.S. citizens honored at Naturalization Ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ten people have earned the right to be called U.S. citizens.
A Naturalization Ceremony was held in Jackson Thursday morning at the U.S. Courthouse located downtown.
Below is a list of honorees:
- Juan Sebastian
- Jasmeen Thi Tran
- Yeling Chen
- Juan Manuel Amaro
- Davinder Pal Singh
- Cristian Danilo Eslava Serna
- Chinedu Moye
- Ming Shen Morris
- Riel Eduard Jackson
- Karla Cristina Hsu
U.S. Magisrate Judge Keith Ball presented the honorees with certificates for meeting all of the qualifications to becoming a U.S. Citizen.
Naturalization Ceremony
Naturalization Ceremony x
