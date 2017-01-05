10 new U.S. citizens honored at Naturalization Ceremony

Photo Courtesy of United States District Court Southern District of Mississippi
Photo Courtesy of United States District Court Southern District of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ten people have earned the right to be called U.S. citizens.

A Naturalization Ceremony was held in Jackson Thursday morning at the U.S. Courthouse located downtown.

Below is a list of honorees:

  • Juan Sebastian
  • Jasmeen Thi Tran
  • Yeling Chen
  • Juan Manuel Amaro
  • Davinder Pal Singh
  • Cristian Danilo Eslava Serna
  • Chinedu Moye
  • Ming Shen Morris
  • Riel Eduard Jackson
  • Karla Cristina Hsu

U.S. Magisrate Judge Keith Ball presented the honorees with certificates for meeting all of the qualifications to becoming a U.S. Citizen.

Naturalization Ceremony

