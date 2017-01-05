10 tips to reduce your energy bill during cold weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Another round of cold weather is expected to move into the Metro area this weekend.

Entergy says they have some tips that can help you keep your bill low during the freezing temperatures:

Set the thermostat at 68 degrees in winter. Heating can account for as much as 55 percent of your monthly electric bill, and every degree above 68 on the thermostat can increase your bill by about 3 percent. Too cold? Do as Mom says and put a sweater on!

Open window coverings to let warm sunlight in during the day. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.

Do not block heat registers or air returns.

Check air and furnace filters every 30 days or as required by the type of filter. Clean or replace them as needed.

Change your light bulbs to energy-efficient models. Entergy recommends ENERGY STAR-qualified compact fluorescent light bulbs that use 70 percent less energy and last up to 10 times longer than incandescent bulbs. Set the thermostat on 55 degrees if away from home for several days.

