2 busted for drugs during traffic stop; Hinds County deputies confiscate 8 pounds of pot

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are busted for pot during a traffic stop in Hinds County.
Deputies said they arrested 36-year-old Thaddeux Lamar Jackson and 40-year-old Christopher Earl Tuten. They are charged with trafficking of a controlled substance.
They two were pulled over during a traffic stop on I-20 near Edwards Wednesday before noon.
Deputies said they found eight pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle. The pot is street valued at $20,000.
The two men were taken to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.
Hinds County drug bust on I-20
Hinds County drug bust on I-20 x
