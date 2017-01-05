2 busted for drugs during traffic stop; Hinds County deputies confiscate 8 pounds of pot

Marijuana confiscated is street valued at $20K

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Department
Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Department

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are busted for pot during a traffic stop in Hinds County.

Deputies said they arrested 36-year-old Thaddeux Lamar Jackson and 40-year-old Christopher Earl Tuten. They are charged with trafficking of a controlled substance.

They two were pulled over during a traffic stop on I-20 near Edwards Wednesday before noon.

Deputies said they found eight pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle. The pot is street valued at $20,000.

The two men were taken to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Hinds County drug bust on I-20

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s