Coroner identifies body found in Madison County; Homicide investigation underway

By Published: Updated:
Masha Caldwell (Photo courtesy of victim's friend)
Masha Caldwell (Photo courtesy of victim's friend)

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating its first homicide of the new year.

The Madison County coroner identified the victim as Omario Caldwell.

Friends say the victim also goes by Masha Caldwell.

According to Heath Hall of the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to Heindl Road off of Yazoo City Road around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a body on the road. Hall said the victim had been shot.

Anyone with information that could help authorities, contact officials.

 

