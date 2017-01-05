Dollar General on Northside Drive robbed

By Published:
Photo: JPD
Photo: JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police are looking for a man who robbed a dollar store Thursday morning.

According to Commander Tyree Jones of JPD, the Dollar General on Northside Drive was held up.dollar-general-robbed

Police released surveillance photos of the person they are looking for at this time.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone who has information about the robbery, contact police.

