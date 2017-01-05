Dollar General on Northside Drive robbed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police are looking for a man who robbed a dollar store Thursday morning.

According to Commander Tyree Jones of JPD, the Dollar General on Northside Drive was held up.

Police released surveillance photos of the person they are looking for at this time.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone who has information about the robbery, contact police.

JPD investigating an armed robbery of Dollar General, Northside Dr. BM, dark clothing robbed the location. No injuries reported. Call police pic.twitter.com/f6SOBBEKK4 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 5, 2017

