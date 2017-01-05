Early dismissals Friday for some school districts due to winter weather advisory

(WJTV) — Some school districts have decided to dismiss classes early Friday, January 6, 2017 due to the possibility of inclement weather.

The Metro area is under a winter weather advisory.

Below is a list of changes WJTV has gathered so far

Hinds County School District Changes: Raymond High School; Raymond Freshman Academy; and Terry High School will dismiss at 12:45p.m. Byram Middle School will dismiss at 3:00 p.m. Main Street Restart Center will dismiss at 2:00p.m. All other Hinds County schools will dismiss at their regular time.

Lincoln County Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.