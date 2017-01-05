Jackson donut shop robbed on Northbrook Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A donut shop on Nothbrook Drive was robbed Thursday morning.

According to Jackson Police, it happened at Monroe’s Donut and Bakery.

Police said they believe the robber left the scene in a gray Ford 500. It’s also possible that there were other passengers in the car.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Contact Jackson Police if you have any information that could help with this crime investigation.

JPD investigating armed robbery of Monroe's Donut, 3820 Northbrook Dr. Suspect: Armed BM, 5'6, dark, slim, wearing dark clothes. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 5, 2017

No injuries reported, suspect fled in possibly a gray Ford 500 possibly occupied by other passengers. Call police with information. https://t.co/FgIqSP24vF — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 5, 2017

