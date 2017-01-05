Man arrested by Richland Police after leading officers on high-speed chase

By Published: Updated:
Joseph Zattoni (Photo from Richland Police)
Joseph Zattoni (Photo from Richland Police)

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is in custody after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Richland Police Department, they assisted the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Joseph Zattoni.

Authorities charged Zattoni with receiving stolen property and felony fleeing. He led officers on a chase through several jurisdictions, officials said.

Investigators learned that Zattoni is possibly involved in counterfeiting money and identity theft.

Zattoni was booked in the Rankin County Jail. Officials said he was denied bond because he was out of jail on two other felony bonds through Hinds and Rankin County when this crime was committed.

The investigation into Zattoni’s criminal activity is ongoing.

Authorities are also asking anyone that has fallen victim to Zattoni’s criminal activity to contact them.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in this investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s