JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week is now in custody.

U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Jamonte Jackson, who is also known as “Out West Tay,” Thursday morning, according to Jackson Police.

Horatio Hunt Sr. and his son, Horatio Hunt Jr., was shot on Center Street. Hunt Sr. died at the scene.

In custody: Jamonta Jackson-19, arrested by US Marshals Task Force this morning at an undisclosed location. https://t.co/DcIyywbCMf — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 5, 2017