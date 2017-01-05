Pavement problems along the Natchez Trace Parkway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway is warning drivers once again about pavement problems in the Mississippi section of the Parkway.

They said the extreme drought from the summer caused severe cracking and movement of the parkway motor road surface in many areas.

The roadway can be problematic and especially dangerous for those on motorcycles and recreational vehicles.

Although the problem is not as prevalent in the Alabama or Tennessee sections of the parkway motor road, travelers should exercise caution and watch for areas where the pavement surface has moved.

Maintenance crews will continue to make repairs to the areas that require immediate attention.