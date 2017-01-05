Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Several Mississippi counties are under a winter weather advisory.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, the advisory for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, and light snow is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday until midnight.

NWS officials said it’s possible that drivers could see light rain change into a wintry mix of precipitation during the morning hours along the I-20 corridor. That weather is expected to move across South Mississippi and Central Louisiana Friday afternoon.

Drivers should know this could create slick roadways. Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses.

Below is a list of counties under the winter weather advisory:

Adams

Claiborne

Clarke

Copiah

Covington

Forrest

Franklin

Hinds

Jasper

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Kemper

Lamar

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Leake

Lincoln

Madison

Marion

Neshoba

Newton

Noxubee

Rankin

Scott

Simpson

Smith

Winter weather is expected to make an impact in the South tomorrow. Here are some tips to prepare yourself: pic.twitter.com/PCFvcDFuZi — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 5, 2017