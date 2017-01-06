2nd person charged in shooting that left father dead, son injured

Joshua Bogan (Photo: JPD)
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police said a second person has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a father dead and his son injured.

JPD said 19-year-old Joshua Bogan is charged with aggravated assault and capital murder.

He was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday along with 19-year-old Jamonta Jackson. Jackson was wanted for the same charges.

Horatio Hunt, Sr. (Photo courtesy of family)
Horatio Hunt Sr. and his son, Horatio Hunt Jr., were shot on Center Street January 2. The father died at the scene. Hunt Jr. was taken to the hospital after being shot in the ear.

This is the first homicide investigation of 2017 for the Jackson Police Department.

Both suspects are now in JPD’s custody.

 

 

 

 

