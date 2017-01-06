UPDATE: Accident on I-20 near Robinson Road exit cleared

UPDATE: The accident has been cleared.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s an accident on I-20 before the Highway 18 and Robinson Road exit in Jackson.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes are blocked.

Law enforcement officers are on the scene directing traffic onto the right shoulder.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.