Clinton’s Akers named U.S. Army Player of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WJTV) – U.S. Army All-American running back Cam Akers (Clinton High School/Clinton, MS) is the 2017 U.S. Army Player of the Year. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player, and is the most prestigious individual award given in high school football.

“Cam Akers has proven himself to be versatile, adaptable, disciplined and determined—qualities that are present in every U.S. Army Soldier,” said Mark S. Davis, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for marketing. “We congratulate Akers on being named the 2017 U.S. Army Player of the Year.”

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Akers had a monster senior season, capped with a Mississippi Class 6A state championship. In total in 2016, Akers threw for 3,128 yards and 31 touchdowns (vs. six interceptions) while running for 2,105 yards and 34 more scores playing quarterback for the Clinton Arrows. Ranked as the No. 4 overall recruit in the entire country, Akers is one of the most noted players in the history of Mississippi high school football. His eye-popping career totals of 13,243 yards and 149 touchdowns places him in the conversation as the very best player the state of Mississippi has ever produced. A December high school graduate, he will attend Florida State University as an early enrollee following the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday, January 7.

The five other finalists for the 2017 U.S. Army Player of the Year Award: Eno Benjamin (Wylie East High School/Wylie, TX); Najee Harris (Antioch High School/Antioch, CA); Richard LeCounte (Liberty County high School/Riceboro, GA); Tate Martell (Bishop Gorman High School/Las Vegas, NV); Jaelan Phillips (Redlands East Valley High School/Redlands, CA).

