Correctional officer in hospital after disturbance at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is reporting that a correctional officer is in the hospital after a disturbance at Parchman.

There are not many details about what kind of disturbance it was.

We do know that it happened last night at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

Several inmates were also hurt, but they did not need to go to the hospital.

MDOC officials say the officer was one of multiple staff members who responded to Unity 29 H-Building around 10 p.m.

The department is investigating what happened.

 

