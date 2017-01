JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pearl Police Department has blocked off and closed the Highway 49 bridge to I-20.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the bridge was closed due to ice.

Drivers will need to use Highway 80 as an alternate route.

@MississippiDOT Pearl PD has the US49 bridge to I 20 closed due to ice. Use US80 as alternate. pic.twitter.com/H685JRb1VZ — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) January 6, 2017