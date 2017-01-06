Jackson airport shuts down runways due to icy conditions.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Winter weather caused flights to be canceled at the Jackson airport.

If you looked at the flight departure and arrival monitors at the Jackson airport today, there was a high possibility that you would see the word “canceled”.

Around 4 pm Bonnie Wilson, who works for the airport, said there were 8 flights that were canceled due to icy weather conditions.

Shortly after Wilson spoke to WJTV she came back to say all runways are shut down.

“It looks as if our runways are starting to deteriorate meaning that the friction levels are going down,” said Wilson.

Several passengers had to reschedule their flights including Lindsey Fontaine. She had plans to go back to medical school in the Caribbean.

“They called me earlier today and said they had to reroute me to Dallas,” said Fontaine. “I was going to stay with a friend but now that’s canceled.”

Although it’s a headache, she can still find a warm spot.

“We have classes that start on Monday and I have to study at home and not go to class, but at least I have my own bed,” said Fontaine.